Raiders Rumors: Latest on Tom Brady, Possible Darius Slay Trade, More FA Buzz

Whereas most NFL teams are merely focused on improving their roster for the coming year, the Raiders also have other matters to consider as they enter a new market.

Yes, the Raiders are relocating to "Sin City," and owner Mark Davis will undoubtedly want the franchise to turn into perennial playoff contenders as soon as possible. For now, that means spending money and doing whatever it takes to ensure a quality product on the gridiron.

The Raiders signed former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday, and they got around to reinvesting in a depleted linebacking group by signing former Chicago Bears backer Nick Kwiatkowski. But this might just be the beginning for the Raiders.

Las Vegas still need to add another linebacker after releasing former starter Tahir Whitehead and electing not to re-sign Vontaze Burfict. They might also do well to nab a cornerback after Byron Jones and James Bradberry were both taken off the market on Monday.

Perhaps most notably, teams around the league still feel the Raiders might be a player to sign Tom Brady, which would have a ripple effect on Derek Carr's status in Las Vegas as well as landing spots for other free-agent quarterbacks around the NFL.

Here is the latest on Brady, as well as the Raiders' outlook in the cornerback market.

Brady Still in Play?

Brady officially announced he was moving on from the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. He will don another uniform for the first time in his career in 2020.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers each made offers of at least $30 million per year, and those two teams are currently regarded as the favorites to land Brady. Indeed, other sources around the league have reported the Bucs are especially determined to sign the six-time Super Bowl champion, with Michael Giardi of NFL Network saying Tampa Bay made their intentions "loud and clear."

However, the Raiders might be a late entry into conversations. Ed Werder of ESPN reported both the Chargers and Bucs still suspect Las Vegas to make a late play for Brady. Speculation surrounding Brady to the Raiders started in earnest when he was spotted speaking with Davis at a UFC event in Vegas in January.

But general manager Mike Maycock and head coach Jon Gruden have issued resounding messages of public support for Carr in recent weeks, with Gruden saying "I love what Derek Carr did" this past season.

Indeed, the Brady banter is somewhat confusing, given Carr is coming off arguably the best season of his career. Carr completed over 70 percent of his passes (second in the NFL) for a career-high 4,054 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also averaged 7.9 yards gained per pass attempt and a 100.8 passer rating, both of which are also personal bests.

Of course, there is some allure in adding arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. But the Raiders might stick with Carr and look to spend more on their defense, most notably in the secondary. Speaking of which...

Raiders Could Trade For Slay

The Raiders had a rather porous pass defense last season. They ranked 30th in pass defense in terms of defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA) in 2019, according to Football Outsiders.

Las Vegas had initially been interested in signing Byron Jones, though he eventually inked a deal with the Miami Dolphins to become the highest-paid cornerback in football.

The Raiders will still keep an eye on the corner market in free agency, but Adam Schefter of ESPN also reported they might be in the market to trade for Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, whom the Lions have already been shopping.

Slay will make $10 million in 2020 and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, per Spotrac. Any team acquiring him would likely hope to extend him, and the Raiders figure to have the cap room to do so depending on how the rest of free agency plays out.

The 29-year-old Slay was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl team in 2019. He has been an absolute menace for opposing quarterbacks, who completed just over 55 percent of passes in his direction. That was actually a significant increase from the year prior.

Slay's track resume as a cover guy who can shadow the opposing team's best receiver is invaluable, and the Lions might hope to drive a hard bargain. Still, the Raiders could get involved in his market if they strike out in free agency.

Chris Harris Generating Interest

While the Raiders would have to give up significant assets in a trade for Slay, there are still a few marquee secondary guys left on the market. One of them has piqued Las Vegas' interest.

The Raiders are hoping to pursue negotiations with cornerback Chris Harris, per Josina Anderson of ESPN. Harris is unlikely to return to the Denver Broncos after Denver traded for A.J. Bouye and placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons.

Harris is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro, although he had a noticeable decline in his age-30 season. Opposing quarterbacks completed over 67 percent of their passes and posted a 112.3 rating when targeting Harris, who also conceded over 14 yards per reception.

Still, Harris is a proven cover corner who can help in stopping the run. He might also be cheap enough to where the Raiders could sign him and still pursue an elite linebacker like a Cory Littleton.

