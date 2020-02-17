Darius Slay Trade Rumors: Lions Have Spoken to Multiple Teams About Deal for CB

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2020

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay plays against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have reportedly spoken to "multiple teams" about a trade for cornerback Darius Slay, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Any interested team would not only have to provide the Lions with adequate value in return, but it reportedly must also agree to a new deal with Slay.

The cornerback is going into the final year of his current contract with a cap hit of $13.4 million for 2020, per Spotrac.

The 29-year-old has indicated he has high expectations for a new deal:

According to Schefter, opposing teams expect the veteran to be dealt this offseason. 

With the Lions coming off a 3-12-1 season, a trade could clear some unnecessary salary while helping advance the rebuild with some valuable assets.

Detroit had decided against trading the cornerback ahead of the in-season deadline despite receiving a lot of calls, per Schefter, but the decision could be different this time around.

The team finished dead last in passing yards allowed in 2019, indicating it will need more than just Slay to be successful.

Meanwhile, proven player could still help a contender based on his high level of play. Slay has earned three straight Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017 after leading the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defended. 

