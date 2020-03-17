2020 Copa America Postponed Until 2021 Because of Coronavirus Concerns

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA - DECEMBER 03: Former Brazilian player Juninho Paulista holds the Copa America trophy during the draw for Copa America 2020 co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia at Centro de Convenciones de Cartagena de Indias on December 03, 2019 in Cartagena, Colombia. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images)
CONMEBOL have confirmed the 2020 Copa America has been postponed until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47th edition of the tournament was due to begin on June 12, but organisers announced on Tuesday that the competition has been pushed back to June 11, 2021 (h/t ESPN):

CNN reported on Tuesday that more than 182,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, resulting in more than 7,100 deaths.

Brazil will head into the tournament as defending champions after ending their 12-year wait for a Copa America in 2019.

Argentina and Colombia were due to be joint-hosts for South America's premier international tournament, with the final to be held at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The decision to postpone the tournament came on the same day that CONMEBOL's European counterpart, UEFA, confirmed Euro 2020 would also be delayed by 12 months to June 2021:

The expanded, new-look FIFA Club World Cup—which was due to be played in the summer of 2021—now also looks likely to be rescheduled.

Jack de Menezes of the Independent wrote on Tuesday there had been at least two deaths in Argentina related to COVID-19, while Colombia have banned non-residents from entering the country.

Most mainstream sport competitions across the globe have been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men In Blazers host Roger Bennett referred to the Copa America announcement and joked the delays were reason to not overlook such competitions in future:

Brazil are hoping to win back-to-back Copa America crowns for the first time since 2004-07, while Chile have since successfully defended the title in 2015-16.

