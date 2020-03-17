2020 Copa America Postponed Until 2021 Because of Coronavirus Concerns

2020 Copa America Postponed Until 2021 Because of Coronavirus ConcernsMarch 17, 2020
CONMEBOL have confirmed the 2020 Copa America has been postponed until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 47th edition of the tournament was due to begin on June 12, but organisers announced on Tuesday that the competition has been pushed back to June 11, 2021 (h/t ESPN):
Copa América @CopaAmerica
Debido a la evolución mundial del Coronavirus y con el objetivo de salvaguardar la salud del fútbol sudamericano, @CONMEBOL aplaza la celebración de la 47 edición de Copa América a las fechas del 11 de junio al 11 de julio de 2021 📌 https://t.co/dTArt3ylaj https://t.co/nPfo2HxAdd
CNN reported on Tuesday that more than 182,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, resulting in more than 7,100 deaths.
Brazil will head into the tournament as defending champions after ending their 12-year wait for a Copa America in 2019.
Argentina and Colombia were due to be joint-hosts for South America's premier international tournament, with the final to be held at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia.
The decision to postpone the tournament came on the same day that CONMEBOL's European counterpart, UEFA, confirmed Euro 2020 would also be delayed by 12 months to June 2021:
The expanded, new-look FIFA Club World Cup—which was due to be played in the summer of 2021—now also looks likely to be rescheduled.
Jack de Menezes of the Independent wrote on Tuesday there had been at least two deaths in Argentina related to COVID-19, while Colombia have banned non-residents from entering the country.
Most mainstream sport competitions across the globe have been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Men In Blazers host Roger Bennett referred to the Copa America announcement and joked the delays were reason to not overlook such competitions in future:
roger bennett @rogbennett
Copa America, South America's National Team tournament will move from summer 2020 to 2021. Europe's governing body UEFA also announced EURO 2020 shifts to Summer 2021 and Women's EURO 2021 will occur summer 2022. Lets never take a moment of these tournaments for granted again https://t.co/KsVStJFGDf
Brazil are hoping to win back-to-back Copa America crowns for the first time since 2004-07, while Chile have since successfully defended the title in 2015-16.
