Raiders Rumors: Latest Buzz On Potential Contracts For Damarious Randall, More

The early free-agent buzz surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders has involved a large amount of defensive targets.

Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock started improving the defense Monday, as the team agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Kwiatkowski likely will not be the only defensive reinforcement brought in by the AFC West side, and two targets have been identified in reports so far.

ESPN's Josina Anderson noted Las Vegas was among a group of teams "expressing preliminary interest" in safety Damarious Randall.

According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Raiders "are going to be all over" linebacker Cory Littleton along with the Green Bay Packers.

Latest Raiders Buzz

Damarious Randall

Randall is coming off a 2019 campaign with the Cleveland Browns in which he made just over $9 million.

The salary was a significant increase from his first year in the AFC North and three previous seasons with the Packers.

Anderson also mentioned the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins as teams interested in the 27-year-old safety.

If the Raiders added Randall, he would combine with Johnathan Abram, Trayvon Mullen and Erik Harris in a defensive backfield that displayed plenty of promise in 2019.

Harris led the team with three interceptions from the safety spot, and Abram showed some strengths before suffering a season-ending injury in September.

The Raiders also have Lamarcus Joyner with safety experience, but he is expected to remain in a nickelback role, per Tafur.

If Karl Joseph and/or Gareon Conley do not return, the Raiders would need secondary depth alongside some of the young players, like Mullen.

The Raiders could benefit from Randall's experience when dealing with the talented wide receiver groups in their division, but the price tag has to be right.

Las Vegas started the offseason with $55 million in salary-cap space, and it has plenty of holes to fill on defense, which might price them away from Randall if he generates any type of bidding war.

Cory Littleton

The Raiders took a good step forward at linebacker by adding Kwiatkowski, but they still need more help at the position.

Littleton put together back-to-back 100-tackle seasons with the Los Angeles Rams that featured 205 solo takedowns.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Littleton "is seeking a deal with an annual average salary of $14 million to $15 million."

The Raiders spent $21 million on Kwiatkowski, with $13.5 million of that being guaranteed money.

Using a larger sum of cash to bring in Littleton may be deemed excessive by some franchises, but the Raiders need to make significant upgrades at the position.

Littleton's consistency with the Rams should draw a handful of suitors, but Las Vegas could lure him in by making him the focal point of the defense.

Another factor going in the Raiders' favor could be Green Bay's agreement with Christian Kirksey Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Since the Raiders have a larger need for Littleton's services, they could make a stronger push in the coming days to further bolster their defensive talent.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Contract information obtained from Spotrac.