NFL Rumors: Mario Addison, Bills Agree to 3-Year Contract After Diggs Trade

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills reportedly aren't done making moves.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, the AFC East team agreed to a three-year deal with defensive end Mario Addison on Monday.

Earlier Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Buffalo traded a first-, fifth- and sixth-round draft pick and 2021 fourth-rounder to the Minnesota Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick.

Buffalo is coming off a 10-6 record and playoff appearance in 2019 and is clearly trying to close the gap with the powerhouse New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Addison should help it do just that.

He played for the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Washington during his first two seasons in 2011 and 2012 before he landed with the Carolina Panthers and found his footing. Addison had been with the team since December 2012, helping it make the playoffs four times and the Super Bowl once.

Addison has 39 sacks in the last four years, 11 of which came in 2017. He has also been a model of consistency, missing just five games since 2013 and tallying at least six sacks in each of the last six years.

The pass-rusher will be 33 years old in September but was still productive in 2019 with 34 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games.

Buffalo was a solid 12th in the league in sacks last year but figures to be even better with Addison coming off the edge in 2020.