Michael Brockers, Ravens Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $30M Contract

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Michael Brockers on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting the contract is for three years and $30 million. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted $21 million is guaranteed in the deal.

The St. Louis Rams selected Brockers with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft, and he spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise.

Brockers will join a reworked defensive line that includes five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens in an effort to clear cap space.

While Campbell is a pass-rusher who will likely rack up plenty of sacks for the Ravens, Brockers is more of an interior force who can bottle up the run and occupy multiple offensive linemen to free blitzing lanes for his teammates.

He notched a career-best 63 total tackles during the 2019 campaign to go with three sacks and has appeared in all but five regular-season games throughout his career.

The LSU product has postseason experience and helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season. He finished with seven tackles in that Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

Considering Baltimore finished with a 14-2 record last year, another deep playoff run and chance at the Lombardi Trophy could be in the works.