Projecting Bengals' Depth Chart with Joe Burrow After A.J. Green's Franchise Tag

A.J. Green appears to be staying in Cincinnati for at least one more season, which is good news for likely No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

On Monday, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reported the team was using the non-exclusive franchise tender to retain Green, keeping arguably the best wideout in team history in the fold.

The past two years have been a struggle, however, as injuries have cost him 23 of a possible 32 games, including the entire 2019 campaign.

"A.J. has been a big part of this team for a long time," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Now that he's healthy, I am excited to see what he will add to our offense this year."

So, what exactly will that offense look like? Let's project the Bengals heading into 2020.

Depth Chart

QB: *Joe Burrow

RB: Joe Mixon, Giovani Bernard

WR: **A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross III

TE: C.J. Uzomah

LT: Jonah Williams

LG: Billy Price/Michael Jordan

C: Trey Hopkins

RG: John Miller/Michael Jordan

RT: Bobby Hart/Fred Johnson

*Presumed No. 1 overall pick

**Franchise-tagged

Obviously, free agency and the draft could alter this depth chart, especially on the offensive line. Jonah Williams and Trey Hopkins are locks as starters, but both guard positions and right tackle could use an upgrade.

The skill positions seem more set, with Joe Mixon locked in as a solid starter at running back and the trio of Green, Boyd and Ross giving Burrow nice weapons out wide. Addressing wideout depth in the draft would make sense, given Green's age and injury history, but isn't the most immediate need.

Adding a playmaking tight end would also be a logical move—Uzomah has never exceeded 500 receiving yards in a season.

But as pressing needs go, the defense needs a more extensive rebuild than the offense. An upgrade at quarterback like Burrow and a healthy Green should give this unit an instant bump. The Bengals are rebuilding, no doubt, but there are some solid pieces in place on the offensive side of the ball.