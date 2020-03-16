Lakers Rumors: Players Instructed to Train at Home, Team Facility for Safety

The Los Angeles Lakers set guidelines for their players during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, during the team's Monday conference call "players were instructed to only work out at either the practice facility or their home gym, for safety reasons." Players are also "expected to check in with the team daily."

The NBA announced the suspension of all games Wednesday night.

    

