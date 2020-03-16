LSU Cancels 2020 Spring Football Game Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 16, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 12: A general view of LSU Tigers helmet before the Head Coaches Press Conference before the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Grand Ballroom at the Sheraton Hotel on January 12, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LSU athletics director Scott Woodward told reporters over a teleconference on Monday that the football team's annual spring game has been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The reigning champion Tigers also saw their 12 remaining spring practices canceled when the SEC announced on March 13 the suspension of "all organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings" until April 15.

    

