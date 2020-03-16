LSU Cancels 2020 Spring Football Game Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LSU athletics director Scott Woodward told reporters over a teleconference on Monday that the football team's annual spring game has been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reigning champion Tigers also saw their 12 remaining spring practices canceled when the SEC announced on March 13 the suspension of "all organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings" until April 15.

