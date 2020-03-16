Ben Watson Retiring from NFL, Won Super Bowl in 2005 with Patriots

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns tight end Benjamin Watson has announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 39.

Watson announced his decision on Twitter:

The veteran retired at the end of the 2018 season but came back in 2019 for one final stint with the Patriots.

Watson started his career with the Patriots in 2004, when he was a first-round pick. He appeared in only one game in his rookie season before going on IR, but still earned a Super Bowl Ring after New England beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

After four more productive years in New England he signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent, and after a three-year stint in Cleveland, he enjoyed three more years in New Orleans.

A torn Achilles sidelined him for all of 2016, his first season under contract with the Ravens, but he suited up for the team in 2017 before concluding his career with one-year stints back in New Orleans and New England.

The veteran all but announced he was stepping away from the game after the AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Tennessee Titans:

Watson will finish his career with 547 receptions for 6,058 yards and 44 touchdowns.