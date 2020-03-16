Report: NBA, NBPA Agree Not to Drug-Test Players During Coronavirus Hiatus

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA has agreed not to drug-test players while the season is suspended because of the coronavirus, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Players are usually required to undergo six random urine tests during the season and offseason, but the league and the NBPA came to a temporary agreement to put testing on hold.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced last Thursday the 2019-20 season would be suspended for at least 30 days after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

The global pandemic has led to more than 6,400 deaths worldwide, including 41 in the United States as of Monday, per CNN.com.

Though the NBA hasn't announced when it will resume its season, the Centers for Disease Control advised Sunday to cancel or postpone events with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, through May 10.

As Haynes noted, standard testing checks for marijuana and performance-enhancing drugs among other substances. A positive test for cocaine or heroin comes with a minimum two-year suspension.

Tyreke Evans was dismissed from the league last May for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program and won't be able to reapply until 2021.