Joe Thuney Given Franchise Tag by Patriots Ahead of 2020 NFL Free Agency

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots used the franchise tag on guard Joe Thuney just ahead of Monday's deadline for tagging players, per agent Mike McCartney.

Thuney, 27, is coming off a career-best 2019 in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors. The franchise-tag value for offensive linemen is expected to be between $14.7 million and $15.0 million, per CBS Sports' Joel Corry.

Over the last two seasons, Thuney has allowed just one sack (zero in 2018, one in 2019), per Pro Football Focus. The Patriots' decision to franchise him takes one of the most coveted potential free agents off the market.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has praised Thuney's versatility on the line. While he's primarily played the left guard spot, he's also been able to move around the line. The Patriots even tried him at left tackle for a spell last offseason.

Belichick told reporters in September:

"Somebody has to have versatility on that group. If you take seven linemen to the game, you can't have a backup for every position, so somebody has to move. Either one of your starters has to move or your two backups have to cover all five spots in some combination of that. We need somebody that can do that, and Joe's our most versatile lineman on the team."

The Patriots have already locked up special teams star Matthew Slater, according to ESPN's Field Yates, and are making a hard push to re-sign Devin McCourty, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Thuney back, the Patriots now have almost every top star on their roster locked up.

You know, with the exception of the guy with the six Super Bowl rings.