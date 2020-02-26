NFL Franchise Tag 2020: Full List of Players

NFL Franchise Tag 2020: Full List of PlayersFebruary 26, 2020
The 2020 NFL franchise tag window will open Thursday, with teams having until 4 p.m. ET March 12 to decide whether to utilize the distinction.
A number of high-profile names could see the tag in coming days, some seemingly resigned to the inevitable. The Dallas Cowboys are a borderline lock to franchise Dak Prescott, barring a long-term agreement, and the Cincinnati Bengals will likely extend AJ Green's stay with the franchise for another season.
Other notables like Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon also have a high chance of being franchised.
Because this is the final year of the collective bargaining agreement, teams will also have the chance to use their transition tag. So it's possible a team, most notably the Dallas Cowboys, will use both to protect players from hitting the open market.
Here is a running list of players who are franchise tagged, which will be updated as the tagging period progresses.
Franchise Tags
Arizona Cardinals:
Atlanta Falcons:
Baltimore Ravens:
Buffalo Bills:
Carolina Panthers:
Chicago Bears:
Cincinnati Bengals:
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys:
Denver Broncos:
Detroit Lions:
Green Bay Packers:
Houston Texans:
Indianapolis Colts:
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Kansas City Chiefs:
Las Vegas Raiders:
Los Angeles Chargers:
Los Angeles Rams:
Miami Dolphins:
Minnesota Vikings:
New England Patriots:
New Orleans Saints:
New York Giants:
New York Jets:
Philadelphia Eagles:
Pittsburgh Steelers:
San Francisco 49ers:
Seattle Seahawks:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Tennessee Titans:
Washington Redskins:
Franchise Tag Figures
QB: $26.6 million-$27.2 million
RB: $10.2 million-$10.4 million
WR: $17.7 million-$18.1 million
TE: $10.5 million-$10.8 million
OL: $14.7 million-$15.0 million
DE: $17.7 million-$18.1 million
DT: $16.0 million-$16.4 million
LB: $15.7 million-$16.1 million
CB: $16.2 million-$16.6 million
S: $11.4 million-$11.6 million
K/P: $5.1 million-$5.2 million
via CBS Sports
NFLPA Approves Proposed CBA
Reps vote to send new CBA to the players for an official vote