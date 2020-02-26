NFL Franchise Tag 2020: Full List of Players

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL franchise tag window will open Thursday, with teams having until 4 p.m. ET March 12 to decide whether to utilize the distinction.

A number of high-profile names could see the tag in coming days, some seemingly resigned to the inevitable. The Dallas Cowboys are a borderline lock to franchise Dak Prescott, barring a long-term agreement, and the Cincinnati Bengals will likely extend AJ Green's stay with the franchise for another season.

Other notables like Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon also have a high chance of being franchised.

Because this is the final year of the collective bargaining agreement, teams will also have the chance to use their transition tag. So it's possible a team, most notably the Dallas Cowboys, will use both to protect players from hitting the open market.

Here is a running list of players who are franchise tagged, which will be updated as the tagging period progresses.

Franchise Tags

Franchise Tag Figures

QB: $26.6 million-$27.2 million

RB: $10.2 million-$10.4 million

WR: $17.7 million-$18.1 million

TE: $10.5 million-$10.8 million

OL: $14.7 million-$15.0 million

DE: $17.7 million-$18.1 million

DT: $16.0 million-$16.4 million

LB: $15.7 million-$16.1 million

CB: $16.2 million-$16.6 million

S: $11.4 million-$11.6 million

K/P: $5.1 million-$5.2 million

via CBS Sports