Italian Footballers' Association Chief: Serie A April Restart 'Impossible'

Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Damiano Tommasi, the president of the Italian Footballers' Association (AIC), has cast doubt on the possibility of Serie A restarting in April.

Sporting activity in Italy, including Serie A, has been suspended until at least April 3 following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Tommasi told Che Tempo Che Fa (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani):

"It's clearly impossible to start playing at the beginning of April.

"If all goes well, we can resume in May or June. When we talk about football, people think we are only ensuring the safety of players, but there's a whole world behind the team.

"The first to be contaminated were in Serie C with Pianese, and their kit man is still in intensive care. Juventus have 100 people under quarantine."

More than 169,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, resulting in over 6,500 deaths.

Only China, where the virus was first discovered, has been hit harder than Italy.

Italy accounts for 24,747 of the confirmed cases and 1,809 deaths. On Sunday, the number of cases there jumped by 3,590 in 24 hours and the death toll rose by 348.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini have been infected:

Sampdoria also confirmed on Friday that Gabbiadini's team-mates Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby, as well as club doctor Amedeo Baldari, had also tested positive.

Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), has suggested that finishing the domestic season should take precedent over holding UEFA Euro 2020 this summer:

All of Europe's top five leagues are on a similar hiatus in their respective countries.

In Serie A, the teams contested Matchday 26 over two weekends, largely behind closed doors, prior to the suspension of sporting activity, although eight sides have only played 25 of their 38 matches.

Juventus are one point clear of Lazio atop the standings, while at the bottom Genoa are above the relegation zone on goal difference. Sampdoria are a point clear of the drop with a game in hand.