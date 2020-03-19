10 Players Set to Shock the College Football World in 2020

10 of 10

Everybody wants to talk about the young new receivers the Clemson Tigers are going to toss on the field to go along with Justyn Ross in 2020, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited for guys like Joe Ngata and Frank Ladson.

But there's a pretty good role player on the roster who should step right into stardom this year, especially with the familiarity already established with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

That would be rising senior Amari Rodgers.

The 5'10", 210-pound prospect is an explosive playmaker who is going to be a quality NFL player for a long time, but his return to school was overshadowed by running back Travis Etienne coming back. It shouldn't be. Rodgers is a vital piece for the 2020 version of the Tigers.

This is a guy who has been a part of what Clemson built offensively in his first three years on campus. As a freshman, he had 19 catches for 123 yards in 12 games of backup action. He really had a strong season in 2018 with 55 catches for 575 yards and four scores.

Last year, he took a small step back with 30 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, but with Tee Higgins off to the NFL, he is going to have more opportunities. Yes, Ngata and Ladson will squeeze some of them from him, but Rodgers is a weapon who needs to be used.

Given his propensity to turn short catches into big gains, he's the type of playmaker the Tigers are going to need as they develop the young downfield options to go along with Ross.

Lawrence is the maestro who makes everything tick, and it is going to surprise a lot of people when Rodgers' established relationship with him yields numbers that approach the 1,000-yard mark in 2020.

