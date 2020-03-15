Leon Edwards Pulls Out of Tyron Woodley Fight at UFC Fight Night 171

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Leon Edwards will no longer meet Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Fight Night 171 after the Briton was forced to pull out of the restructured plans for the card.

Edwards—who lives in Birmingham, England—was set to headline the UFC London card on March 21 before the event had to be rescheduled as a result of travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

Rocky took to Twitter and explained his decision to pull out after he and the promotion explored options to preserve the fight:

Most professional sports have decided to suspend activities in response to the threat of COVID-19, but UFC President Dana White told SportsCenter on Saturday no events would be cancelled:

White confirmed UFC Fight Night 171 will go on despite being moved from the O2 Arena in London to a new location "likely in the United States."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.