Predicting College Football's Most Clutch Performers in 2020

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Clutch players can turn a respectable team into a conference title contender, and there are a handful in 2020 who will be able to do exactly that for their programs.

It can always be difficult to define what "clutch" really is. However, for the sake of previewing players in 2020 and looking at the most clutch performances for next season, it's important to look at players who have already come up big in late-game moments, and competitors who have previously elevated their game against top-tier opponents.

Few players were more clutch last season than LSU's Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship thanks to some big plays against elite opponents. With quarterback Burrow on his way out, there are a couple of prospects looking to take his place in the spotlight.

A lot of last year's clutch performers, including Burrow, are now heading to the NFL, but there are still a handful of players who belong on the list for the 2020 season. We may not be 100 percent sure if the college football season will start on schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, but if it does, here are a few players who could be clutch performers.