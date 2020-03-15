Paul Pogba Launches Birthday Fundraiser to Assist People Affected by Coronavirus

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba used his 27th birthday on Sunday to launch a fundraising campaign for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Mirror's David McDonnell, Pogba wants to raise £27,000 for UNICEF, and he pledged to double the sum if that amount is reached.

