Paul Pogba Launches Birthday Fundraiser to Assist People Affected by Coronavirus

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2020

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba speaks prior to a gala football match between All Star France and Guinea at the Vallee du Cher Stadium in Tours, central France, on December 29, 2019, as part of the
GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba used his 27th birthday on Sunday to launch a fundraising campaign for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Mirror's David McDonnell, Pogba wants to raise £27,000 for UNICEF, and he pledged to double the sum if that amount is reached.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

