Steve Kerr Says Warriors Were Concerned Stephen Curry's Illness Was Coronavirus

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Stephen Curry was diagnosed with the flu (influenza A) by Dr. Robert Nied, the Golden State Warriors' physician, on March 7, but there was initial fear he had the coronavirus.

"We all were very concerned that maybe he had the coronavirus," head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Logan Murdock on Saturday, "and that's why our team doctors were very, very much on the case."

Kerr continued:

"I felt guilty because he had played in the Toronto game. And then the next day we went to open for that march. ... So when he was sick the next day I thought, 'Oh, man.' You know, I needed to send Steph home. He hadn't been sick the day before, but it was a big day, with him coming back and expending all that energy and emotion in the game. ... When he came down, I felt somewhat responsible because I invited him to take part in the Oakland festivities, but he assured me that it had nothing to do with that."

Curry returned from a broken hand suffered Oct. 30 to play against the Raptors on March 5. The two-time MVP then joined Kerr and teammate Klay Thompson in a peace march "to celebrate the drop in gun violence in the East Bay city."

The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert preliminarily tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, earlier that evening.

News of Gobert's diagnosis broke moments before the Jazz were set to tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the game was postponed.

It was revealed March 12 that Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Curry has publicly spoken out about the coronavirus outbreak:

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, also announced they are donating to children who rely on their school for meals every day, as Oakland schools have closed for the foreseeable future:

According to CNN, there are 152,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 1,678 in the United States, and 5,720 people have died.