Oklahoma RB Trey Sermon Enters Transfer Portal as Graduate Transfer

Oklahoma RB Trey Sermon Enters Transfer Portal as Graduate TransferMarch 14, 2020
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
Running back Trey Sermon is transferring after spending the last three years playing at Oklahoma.
Sermon, who has already graduated, announced on Twitter he will enter the transfer portal:
