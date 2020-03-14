Anthony Harris Would 'Definitely Like to Stay' with Vikings Amid FA Interest

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Anthony Harris #41 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris said Friday he'd "definitely like to stay" with the organization as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Harris explained his outlook heading into free agency during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via Grant Gordon of NFL.com):

"Yeah, if all things were equal—looking at the organization from a standpoint top to bottom, from the owners down to the coaches down to the locker room and the culture they have. It's somewhere I'd definitely like to stay. I love Minneapolis, love the organization, it's a good city. The people there are really nice. It's very competitive, so I mean it has it has everything I want and I'd definitely like to stay if possible."

                          

