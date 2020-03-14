Premier League Teams to Meet to Discuss Plan to Complete Season Despite COVID-19

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League clubs are set to meet on Thursday to discuss possible options for finishing the 2019-20 season.

According to Sky Sports, following a Football League meeting on Wednesday, the top-flight clubs will meet a day later.

It was confirmed on Friday that Premier League, Football League and Women's Super League matches were to be suspended until April 4 at least because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the report, it's said there are differences of opinion from different clubs about the best course of action, with some teams reported to be hopeful the campaign can conclude on time if games resume on April 4.

"But others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August," continued the report. "One senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a '75 per cent chance this season will not be complete.'"

The suspension presents a logistical issue for the Premier League. Not only are they and other major European leagues on hold as things stand, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League have also been suspended.

It was reported by the Daily Telegraph that some potentially radical options are being considered, which would include divisional leaders Liverpool being awarded the title in spite of the fact they're not mathematically confirmed as champions.

The report also says that there's a possibility of the Championship's top two sides—Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion—being promoted to make up a 22-team Premier League next season, with five sides then relegated to bring the number back to 20.

Per CNN, there are more than 142,000 global cases of the coronavirus, and in excess of 5,300 people have died.