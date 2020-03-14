Premier League Teams to Meet to Discuss Plan to Complete Season Despite COVID-19

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Referee Martin Atkinson takes the match ball from a 'Heads Up' branded plinth during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Premier League clubs are set to meet on Thursday to discuss possible options for finishing the 2019-20 season.

According to Sky Sports, following a Football League meeting on Wednesday, the top-flight clubs will meet a day later. 

It was confirmed on Friday that Premier League, Football League and Women's Super League matches were to be suspended until April 4 at least because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the report, it's said there are differences of opinion from different clubs about the best course of action, with some teams reported to be hopeful the campaign can conclude on time if games resume on April 4.

"But others think it is more realistic to start preparing for the possibility of there being no top-flight football until the start of next season in August," continued the report. "One senior source at a Premier League club says he believes there is a '75 per cent chance this season will not be complete.'"

The suspension presents a logistical issue for the Premier League. Not only are they and other major European leagues on hold as things stand, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League have also been suspended.

It was reported by the Daily Telegraph that some potentially radical options are being considered, which would include divisional leaders Liverpool being awarded the title in spite of the fact they're not mathematically confirmed as champions.

The report also says that there's a possibility of the Championship's top two sides—Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion—being promoted to make up a 22-team Premier League next season, with five sides then relegated to bring the number back to 20.

Per CNN, there are more than 142,000 global cases of the coronavirus, and in excess of 5,300 people have died.  

Related

    Report: Prem Clubs to Have Emergency Meeting Thursday

    Teams will draw-up plans for remainder of the season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Prem Clubs to Have Emergency Meeting Thursday

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Report: Liverpool Would Get Title

    Telegraph reports there is ‘little opposition’ to crowning Liverpool champions if season is abandoned

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Liverpool Would Get Title

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Prem Clubs Divided on What Happens Next

    Senior source: 75% chance this season will not be completed

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Clubs Divided on What Happens Next

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    Fiorentina's Cutrone, Pezzella Have Coronavirus

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fiorentina's Cutrone, Pezzella Have Coronavirus

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report