Report: Liverpool to Be Awarded EPL Title If Season Is Cancelled Due to COVID-19

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The Premier League is reportedly putting contingency plans in place in the event of the 2019-20 season being cancelled because of COVID-19, which would include division leaders Liverpool being handed the trophy.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the prospect of extending the campaign is challenging, as a number of players' contracts with their respective clubs expire on June 30.

The report continued:

"Calling a halt to the season would be no less chaotic. That has resulted in discussions taking place inside some Premier League teams over proposals that could be put forward if the season could not be played to a conclusion. One would be to void the season, but there is an acceptance that would cause many of its own problems with Liverpool so close to winning the ­title."

Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Per James Pearce of The Athletic, if football returns as planned, they can clinch the trophy in their next game:

Other potential measures are said to be being discussed with a view to the rest of the division. That would reportedly include the prospect of a 22-team competition next season, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, who currently occupy the top two spots in the Championship, being promoted.

To make room for the extra fixtures, a possible cancellation of the Carabao Cup has reportedly been mentioned. If the measure was to be taken, there would be five teams relegated from the top flight next season to return the competition to 20 sides.

On Friday, the suspension of Premier League football was confirmed as authorities seek to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Premier League released a statement saying it was uniting with the Women's Super League and the English Football League to bring a halt to football with a view to possibly returning on April 4.

Dan Roan of BBC Sport provided further information on possible next steps for the Premier League:

While a date has been set for action to possibly get under way again, fears are beginning to grow that domestic campaigns across Europe will not be able to be completed.

In addition to the Premier League, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy and many more, UEFA have confirmed the postponement of all Champions League and Europa League matches.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen major events in all sports across the globe cancelled. Per CNN, there are now more than 142,000 global cases of the coronavirus confirmed, with in excess of 5,300 people killed.