Mark Cuban, Mavs Announce Hourly Arena Workers Will Be Paid During NBA Hiatus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have officially announced their plan to pay hourly workers at the American Airlines Center with NBA games currently suspended:

The league suspended all action for at least 30 days amid concern about the coronavirus pandemic after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the respiratory disease. 

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was among the first to note the challenges this would cause regular workers at the arenas and committed to taking care of the staff on Thursday, via Allen Kim of CNN:

"I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren't going to be able to come to work. They get paid by the hour, and this was their source of income. So, we'll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we've already started the process of having a program in place. I don't have any details to give, but it's certainly something that's important to me."

Cuban, the Mavericks and jersey sponsor Chime have combined to pay the hourly workers for the six home games the team is currently scheduled to miss.

Several high-profile players have also pledged to help staffs at their respective arenas, including Kevin Love and Zion Williamson.

