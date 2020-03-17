Ranking the 12 Most Dangerous Pass-Rushers in College Football

0 of 12

Mark Brown/Getty Images

If you can get after the quarterback, you're in a premium spot to earn a ton of money at the NFL level, and college football isn't returning a whole lot of proven playmakers at those positions in 2020.

That doesn't mean signal-callers can breathe easy. Plenty of dudes will emerge to wreak havoc.

Elite standouts like Ohio State's Chase Young, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson and Boise State's Curtis Weaver leave a gulf, but other guys who maybe had poor seasons a year ago or played only limited snaps have the ability to erupt.

The SEC and Big Ten don't have a lot of proven pass-rushers returning, which means the two conferences that normally load up these lists don't have a lot of representatives.

Factoring in on-field resumes, each player's opportunity to be in this year's spotlight and—most importantly—elite ability and upside, let's take a look at the top pass-rushers in college football in 2020.