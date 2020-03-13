Von Miller's Contract Option Picked Up by Broncos Ahead of Free Agency

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Pass-rusher Von Miller is staying with the Denver Broncos in 2020.

On Friday, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reported the Broncos picked up the contract options on Miller, kicker Brandon McManus and linebacker Todd Davis. According to Spotrac, Miller's club option for 2020 carries a $25.6 million cap hit.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic noted this decision also guarantees $6 million of the Texas A&M product's salary.

Miller is a franchise icon at this point.

The Broncos selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, and he developed into an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection and the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year. He helped lead Denver to the league title during the 2015 season and notched 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during the Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers.

Miller turns 31 years old this month but was still productive in 2019 with 46 tackles and eight sacks. He also isn't far removed from a dominant 2018 campaign that saw him tally 48 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Denver is looking to make strides after finishing with a 7-9 record in 2019.

Its defense was a solid 10th in the league in points allowed per game despite the lackluster record and will still have Miller leading the way into a new season.