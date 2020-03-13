Kevin Lee Misses Weight, Will Still Fight Charles Oliveira at UFC Fight Night

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The main event for Saturday's UFC Fight Night event from Brazil will be a catchweight bout after Kevin Lee weighed in above the 155-pound lightweight limit.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Charles Oliveira agreed to keep the fight despite Lee tipping the scales at 158.5 pounds, and Lee will forfeit a percentage of his purse to Oliveira.

UFC President Dana White announced the event will still go on, but it will be "behind closed doors" with no fans in attendance at the Nilson Nelson Gymnasium after Brasilia governor Ibaneis Rocha banned all large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee returned to lightweight in his last fight against Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244 in November. The Michigan native moved up to welterweight to challenge Rafael dos Anjos last May.

This isn't the first time Lee has missed weight in his career. He came in two pounds over the 155-pound limit for his April 2018 bout with Edson Barboza. That bout was also fought at catchweight, with Lee getting the win with a fifth-round TKO.

Oliveira is riding a wave of momentum leading into Saturday's main event. The Brazilian star has won six straight matches, his longest streak since starting his professional career 14-0.

After starting his career 16-2, Lee has dropped three of his last five fights. The Motown Phenom hasn't won two straight matches since 2017 when he defeated Francisco Trinaldo and Michael Chiesa to earn a shot at the interim UFC lightweight title.