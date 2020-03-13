UEFA Confirms Postponement of All Champions League and Europa League Matches

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

UEFA has confirmed that no Champions League or Europa League matches will be played next week because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

European football's governing body released a statement on its official Twitter account and website on Friday:

A section of the statement read:

"As a consequence of the postponements, the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws scheduled for March 20 have also been postponed.

"UEFA yesterday invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to a videoconference meeting on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak."

