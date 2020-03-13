Premier League Confirms Postponement of Fixtures Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The Premier League has confirmed the postponement of all matches until April 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the league announced it was set to carry on fixtures as normal. However, an emergency meeting was called for Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19.

That prompted a change of thinking from the Premier League on Friday, with the following statement confirming the postponement of matches:

In addition to Arteta, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has also contracted the virus. Both clubs have advised that those who have been in contact with the infected individuals, including the entire first-team squads, are to self-isolate.

Everton also revealed on Friday that facilities have been shut after a first-team player began suffering flu-like symptoms:

Leicester City and Bournemouth have also confirmed that staff have taken self-isolation measures.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters issued the following statement on the league's website:

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority."

The decision sees the Premier League follow other major football leagues around the world, with Spain's La Liga, France's Ligue 1, the Dutch Eredivisie, Portugal's Primeira Liga and United States' Major League Soccer all put on hold.

Spain and the Netherlands' top flights have been put back for two weeks at least, with MLS suspended for 30 days. Ligue 1 has been suspended indefinitely.

The Premier League's decision also included the Women's Super League and its second division, while the English Football League—which oversees the second, third and fourth tiers of the men's game—also suspended play until April 4.

In Italy, the country with the most COVID-19 cases outside of China, all sport has been stopped until April 4.

Per CNN, as of March 13 COVID-19 has infected over 132,500 people globally, killing almost 5,000.