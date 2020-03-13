SEC 2020 Final Team Standings, Top Player Stats and Best NBA Draft Prospects

John Amis/Associated Press

The SEC has a history of producing top NBA draft talent.

But what the league is not used to is seeing those stars come from somewhere other than the Kentucky Wildcats.

Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards will be one of the most hyped collegiate players in the coming months because of his projected status at the top of the 2020 NBA draft.

In addition to Edwards, Auburn's Isaac Okoro could go off the board before a single Kentucky player hears his name called.

The 2020 regular-season champion will have players like Tyrese Maxey chosen, but other SEC sides will be represented higher up the draft board this summer.

Final SEC Standings

1. Kentucky (25-6 overall, 15-3)

2. Auburn (25-6, 12-6)

3. LSU (21-10, 12-6)

4. Mississippi State (20-11, 11-7)

5. Florida (19-12, 11-7)

6. South Carolina (18-13, 10-8)

7. Texas A&M (16-14, 10-8)

8. Tennessee (17-14, 9-9)

9. Alabama (16-15, 8-10)

10. Missouri (15-16. 7-11)

11. Arkansas (19-12, 7-11)

12. Ole Miss (15-16, 6-12)

13. Georgia (15-16, 5-13)

14. Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15)

Top Player Stats

Points Per Game

1. Mason Jones, Arkansas (22.0)

2. Breein Tyree, Ole Miss (19.7)

3. Anthony Edwards, Georgia (19.1)

4. Saben Lee, Vanderbilt (18.6)

5. Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama (18.5)

Rebounds Per Game

1. Reggie Perry, Mississippi State (10.1)

2. Austin Wiley, Auburn (9.3)

3. Nick Richards, Kentucky (7.8)

4. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida (7.5)

5. Rayshaun Hammonds, Georgia (7.4)

Best NBA Draft Prospects

Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Edwards' name was being mentioned in draft circles before he stepped foot on campus in Athens, Georgia.

He is projected as the No. 1 overall pick by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

If the Golden State Warriors land the top selection, they could add the Georgia freshman as a scoring complement to their veteran guards.

Although the Bulldogs did not have the success they expected this season, Edwards still stood out on a regular basis. He led Tom Crean's side with 19.1 points per game and stood out down the stretch with 36 points versus South Carolina and 26 against Arkansas.

Even though he was on a sub-.500 team, Edwards showcased his athleticism around the rim and scoring prowess on plenty of occasions. He finished his first, and likely only, college season with 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a 40.2 field-goal percentage.

Edwards will improve even more once he gets to the NBA, and whoever lands him will be getting as close to a complete prospect as you will get in this draft class.

Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Given the latest talk about Okoro's draft status, he could give Auburn back-to-back top-20 picks after Chuma Okeke was chosen at No. 16 in 2019.

In his freshman campaign, the forward put up 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Wasserman has Okoro landing at No. 10 in his most recent mock draft, which is above Maxey and a few other SEC stars, such as Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith.

While his offensive numbers are nice, Okoro should make his living off his defensive abilities. If he continues to impress with his lockdown defensive play, he could become a valuable player to teams at the back end of the lottery.

Where he lands could be dictated by his offensive improvement and the needs of certain teams, but he has the physical skill set to be a lottery selection.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.