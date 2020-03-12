Report: Rudy Gobert Won't Face NBA Discipline for Actions Prior to Diagnosis

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly won't face discipline from the NBA for his actions prior to testing positive for the coronavirus.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Gobert won't be fined or suspended by the league.

The NBA suspended its season starting Thursday after announcing an unnamed Jazz player, later confirmed to be Gobert, had a preliminary positive test for the coronavirus prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During a press conference Monday, Gobert jokingly touched all of the microphones on the table as he walked out of the room:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for coronavirus, and Gobert "showed a cavalier attitude toward the virus in the locker room, touching teammates and their belongings."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Mitchell was the only Jazz player or personnel who tested positive for the virus out of 58 total tests.

In a statement released on Twitter, Gobert apologized to the people he "may have endangered" and said he will "do whatever I can to support using my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

The NBA announced its season suspension will last at least 30 days, with the intention of resuming "if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."

Gobert, 27, was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career this season. He's averaging 15.1 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

The Jazz went into the suspension ranked fourth in the Western Conference with a 41-23 record.