Dan Majerle Fired as Grand Canyon University HC After 7 Seasons

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Grand Canyon University has fired men's basketball coach Dan Majerle after seven years at the helm.

"We made the decision to move in a new direction with our men's basketball program," per GCU President Brian Mueller in a release (h/t Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic). "We wish Coach Majerle the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Majerle went 136-89 in seven seasons for the Antelopes and led the team to 20 or more wins from 2015-16 to 2018-19. Grand Canyon made the CIT or CBI in five of his campaigns and reached the Western Athletic Conference title game twice.

GCU fell to a Majerle-era worst 13-17 last season, however, finishing in a tie for fifth in the WAC.

Per Obert, GCU was short-handed this year with senior Oscar Frayer being declared academically ineligible and transfer Jaylen Fisher never becoming eligible after transferring from TCU.

Assistant Marvin Menzies will be the interim head coach for now, but Obert noted that he might be a candidate to assume the role full time.

Majerle played 13 NBA seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers from 1988 to 2002, making the All-Star Game three times. He averaged 11.4 points per game with a career-high 17.3 in 1991-92. The 6'6" wing was an integral part of the 1992-93 Suns, who won the Western Conference.