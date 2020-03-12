Europa League 2020: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Round-of-16 Leg-1 Results

Kerstin Joensson/Associated Press

Manchester United put one foot firmly in the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League after beating LASK 5-0 away from home on Thursday night.

United are now the firm favourites to lift the trophy, according to Oddschecker. Odds of 7-2 are the result of the quality at both ends of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

The Red Devils have a commanding lead in their last-16 tie, and so do Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit left Glasgow with a 3-1 win over Rangers, thanks in no small part to a star turn from Kai Havertz.

Wolverhampton Wanderers couldn't win, but the Premier League side did at least score a priceless away goal while earning a draw against Olympiacos in Athens.

Many games were played behind closed doors amid concerns about the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the spread of the disease also led to Sevilla's game against AS Roma at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan being postponed, along with Inter Milan hosting Getafe at the San Siro.

Thursday 1st-Leg Scores

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 FC Basel

Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 FC Copenhagen

LASK 0-5 Manchester United

Wolfsburg 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Glasgow Rangers 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Latest Odds to Win Europa League

Manchester United: 7-2

Inter Milan: 6-1

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13-2

Bayer Leverkusen: 8-1

Sevilla: 9-1

Getafe: 18-1

AS Roma: 18-1

Shakhtar Donetsk: 25-1

FC Basel: 66-1

Istanbul Basaksehir: 80-1

Olympiacos: 80-1

Wolfsburg: 100-1

FC Copenhagen: 100-1

Rangers: 500-1

Eintracht Frankfurt: 500-1

LASK: 7500-1

Odds per Oddschecker.

United were in total command from the start in Austria, and the visitors' quality was rewarded after 28 minutes when Odion Ighalo opened the scoring in style:

Ighalo had been teed up by fellow January arrival Bruno Fernandes, who has already established himself as United's creative heartbeat:

Daniel James, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira accounted for the Red Devils' other goals on a night when Solskjaer showed off his squad's depth.

Wolves are more reliant on a battle-hardened first XI, but it took substitute Pedro Neto to get them back on level terms. Things appeared to be going Wolves' way once Ruben Semedo was shown a red card after bringing down Diogo Jota.

Being reduced to 10 men didn't stop the home side from taking the lead through Youssef El Arabi. It took Neto to hit back from a free-kick seven minutes after the hour mark.

Having an away goal means Wolves should finish the job in the second leg at Molineux on Thursday.

Leverkusen have less work to do after turning on the style at Ibrox. Havertz tucked away a 37th-minute penalty after VAR deemed George Edmundson guilty of handball.

Charles Aranguiz added a second, before Edmundson temporarily made amends with the hosts' only goal. It counted for little, though, once Leon Bailey produced some genuine magic two minutes from time:

Shakhtar Donetsk are an excellent outside bet to lift the trophy after a fine performance away at Wolfsburg. Junior Moraes opened the scoring for Shakhtar before USA international John Brooks headed in an equaliser three minutes after the break.

The visitors were in front again 17 minutes from time when Marcos Antonio found the net to leave Wolfsburg with it all to do in the return fixture.

One of the goals of the night sent Basel en route to an emphatic victory away to Eintracht Frankfurt. It came from Samuele Campo, who swept in a terrific free kick:

Kevin Bua and Fabian Frei padded Basel's advantage that now looks unassailable for Frankfurt, even with the tie only at its halfway stage.

Things are closer between Istanbul Basaksehir and FC Copenhagen, even though Edin Visca's penalty gave the former a narrow win on the night, continuing the 30-year-old's impressive scoring run in the competition:

Basaksehir possess quality, but the Turkish club still rates as a long shot to lift the trophy.