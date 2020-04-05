'Fiend' Bray Wyatt Beats John Cena in Epic Firefly Fun House WrestleMania Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt scored one of the biggest wins of his career Sunday on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, defeating John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match.

The match itself is difficult to put into words as Wyatt and Cena cycled through moments encompassing both their careers and the history of wrestling itself.

Wyatt eventually channeled The Fiend and put Cena in the Mandible Claw. He then made the three-count himself for the victory.

Cena appeared on the Feb. 28 edition of SmackDown to announce his status for The Show of Shows. While he initially said he didn't want to be part of the event and take a spot away from a younger Superstar, he agreed to a match after The Fiend challenged him by pointing to the WrestleMania sign.

The Fiend threw down the gauntlet to Cena just a day after surprisingly dropping the Universal Championship to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

By losing the title, it allowed Wyatt to transition into a different feud and avoid facing Roman Reigns, as The Big Dog stepped up to challenge Goldberg before pulling out of that match.

Wyatt vs. Reigns was long rumored as the WrestleMania main event, but based on the notion that fans may have supported The Fiend over The Big Dog, going with Wyatt vs. Cena may have been the best possible way to protect everyone involved.

Additionally, Wyatt and Cena have no shortage of history, as they faced each other at WrestleMania 30. Most expected Wyatt to beat The Cenation Leader then since he was a new and popular act, but it was the veteran who won that bout.

After challenging Cena for WrestleMania 36, Wyatt addressed that 2014 match and noted that losing it played a major role in The Fiend eventually being created.

The Fiend has targeted several WWE legends over the past year, including Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Kane. Because of that, Cena was a sensible opponent, and it ensured Wyatt would still be in a big spot even without a title being on the line.

As for Cena, who did not compete at last year's WrestleMania, facing The Fiend is one of the biggest matches he could have had given the popularity of the character.

Also, since The Fiend isn't necessarily about having five star matches, it took some of the pressure off the 16-time world champion to get rid of the ring rust and put on a technical classic.

In the end, The Fiend prevailed as expected, and with such a huge win under his belt, it stands to reason that he could be back in the universal title hunt soon.

