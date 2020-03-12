US Soccer Cancels All Men's, Women's Games in March, April Amid Coronavirus

US Soccer Cancels All Men's, Women's Games in March, April Amid CoronavirusMarch 12, 2020
U.S. Soccer has cancelled all men's and women's games scheduled for March and April because of the "ongoing uncertainty" surrounding the coronavirus outbreak:
U.S. Soccer @ussoccer
Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, U.S. Soccer has canceled the upcoming #USMNT & #USWNT games in March & April, and the majority of #USYNT and Extended National Team matches and camps that were planned through the end of April.
The U.S. men's national team were scheduled to play international friendlies against the Netherlands on March 26 in Eindhoven and against Wales four days later at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Meanwhile, the U.S. women's national team were due to play friendlies against Australia on April 10 in Utah and Brazil on April 14 in California.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Coronavirus: Ghana Football Association announces stance on pandemic