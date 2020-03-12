US Soccer Cancels All Men's, Women's Games in March, April Amid Coronavirus

Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer has cancelled all men's and women's games scheduled for March and April because of the "ongoing uncertainty" surrounding the coronavirus outbreak:

The U.S. men's national team were scheduled to play international friendlies against the Netherlands on March 26 in Eindhoven and against Wales four days later at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Meanwhile, the U.S. women's national team were due to play friendlies against Australia on April 10 in Utah and Brazil on April 14 in California.

