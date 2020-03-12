Reports: Donovan Mitchell, Gobert Have Coronavirus; Rest of Team Tests Negative

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 06: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert #27 talk against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on January 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz released a statement Thursday confirming that one additional person has tested positive for COVID-19 after they announced one player tested positive Wednesday, but the team did not release names:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium confirmed Wojnarowski's report that Mitchell tested positive and was the only other person to do so among the 58 Jazz players and personnel who were tested.

While the Jazz did not announce which player initially tested positive Wednesday, Charania reported that it was All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Just seconds before the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to tip off Wednesday, the game was halted. It was eventually postponed because a Jazz player had tested positive for the coronavirus, although it was announced that the player was not present at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Shortly thereafter, the NBA announced that it was suspending the season for an indefinite amount of time in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While Gobert was not at the arena Wednesday, Mitchell was present and preparing to play until the game was postponed.

Per Wojnarowski, some Jazz players said Gobert was "careless" in the locker room and touched other players and their belongings.

Mitchell and Gobert were both named All-Stars this season, and they are unquestionably the two best players for a Jazz team that is fourth in the Western Conference at 41-23.

The 23-year-old Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season, while the 27-year-old Gobert is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest this season.

Per CNN, the coronavirus has been classified as a pandemic, with more than 124,500 confirmed cases worldwide and over 4,600 deaths. The United States has 1,200 confirmed cases thus far.

The NBA is shutting down league operations for at least two weeks, but no decisions have been made regarding if or when the 2019-20 season will resume.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Thursday that the NBA will likely find a way to resume the season at some point, even if it means pushing back the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Related

    Cuban Expects Season to Resume

    Mavs owner says NBA games could be played as late as August this year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cuban Expects Season to Resume

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    What Exactly Happened on a Surreal Night in OKC

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    What Exactly Happened on a Surreal Night in OKC

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    NBA Made the Only Move It Could

    @HowardBeck on the league's surprising, but correct, decision to suspend games ➡️

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    NBA Made the Only Move It Could

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Current Season Expected to Resume Even If 2020-21 Start Is Delayed

    Financial cost of canceling the season is a major reason play is expected to continue

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Current Season Expected to Resume Even If 2020-21 Start Is Delayed

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report