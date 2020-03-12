Reports: Donovan Mitchell, Gobert Have Coronavirus; Rest of Team Tests Negative

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Jazz released a statement Thursday confirming that one additional person has tested positive for COVID-19 after they announced one player tested positive Wednesday, but the team did not release names:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium confirmed Wojnarowski's report that Mitchell tested positive and was the only other person to do so among the 58 Jazz players and personnel who were tested.

While the Jazz did not announce which player initially tested positive Wednesday, Charania reported that it was All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

Just seconds before the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to tip off Wednesday, the game was halted. It was eventually postponed because a Jazz player had tested positive for the coronavirus, although it was announced that the player was not present at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Shortly thereafter, the NBA announced that it was suspending the season for an indefinite amount of time in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While Gobert was not at the arena Wednesday, Mitchell was present and preparing to play until the game was postponed.

Per Wojnarowski, some Jazz players said Gobert was "careless" in the locker room and touched other players and their belongings.

Mitchell and Gobert were both named All-Stars this season, and they are unquestionably the two best players for a Jazz team that is fourth in the Western Conference at 41-23.

The 23-year-old Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season, while the 27-year-old Gobert is a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year who is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per contest this season.

Per CNN, the coronavirus has been classified as a pandemic, with more than 124,500 confirmed cases worldwide and over 4,600 deaths. The United States has 1,200 confirmed cases thus far.

The NBA is shutting down league operations for at least two weeks, but no decisions have been made regarding if or when the 2019-20 season will resume.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported Thursday that the NBA will likely find a way to resume the season at some point, even if it means pushing back the start of the 2020-21 campaign.