Vince Carter on Potential Final Game: 'Weird Way to Say I'm Calling It a Career'

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday night, postponing all play until further notice, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

That means the New York Knicks' 136-131 win over the Atlanta Hawks could potentially be the final game of Vince Carter's career.

The 22-year veteran finished with five points on 2-of-5 shooting in 13 minutes. Afterward, he spoke about the possibility of going out in such bizarre fashion:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.