Vince Carter on Potential Final Game: 'Weird Way to Say I'm Calling It a Career'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Vince Carter #15 of the Atlanta Hawks smiles after the game against the New York Knicks on March 11, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday night, postponing all play until further notice, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. 

That means the New York Knicks' 136-131 win over the Atlanta Hawks could potentially be the final game of Vince Carter's career.

The 22-year veteran finished with five points on 2-of-5 shooting in 13 minutes. Afterward, he spoke about the possibility of going out in such bizarre fashion:

             

