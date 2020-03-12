Vince Carter on Potential Final Game: 'Weird Way to Say I'm Calling It a Career'March 12, 2020
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday night, postponing all play until further notice, after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
That means the New York Knicks' 136-131 win over the Atlanta Hawks could potentially be the final game of Vince Carter's career.
The 22-year veteran finished with five points on 2-of-5 shooting in 13 minutes. Afterward, he spoke about the possibility of going out in such bizarre fashion:
