Giannis Jokes 'I S--t My Pants' Because of Nerves Before MRI on Knee Injury

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was apparently extremely nervous heading into his recent MRI.

"I s--t my pants," the reigning MVP joked about his test, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Giannis picked up the injury last Friday when he landed awkwardly in the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He underwent an MRI Sunday, which showed a minor joint capsule sprain in his left knee, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Though he was ruled out of his team's next two games—both losses—he has a chance to return Thursday against the Boston Celtics if he feels good, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

It's understandable why Antetokounmpo was nervous about his test results considering how dangerous knee injuries can be, although it's safe to assume he didn't actually let the nerves get to him.