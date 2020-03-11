CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts Among Highlights at Oklahoma Pro Day Ahead of NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Wednesday was a crucial day in the 2020 NFL Draft process with a hoard of scouts from virtually every team making their way to Oklahoma for the Sooners' pro day, highlighted by the on-field activities of CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Hurts.

Per Tyler Palmateer of the Norman News, Oklahoma officially announced 55 scouts from 30 different NFL teams were at Wednesday's pro day.

Lamb, a 2019 consensus All-American, was the marquee attraction for scouts. The 20-year-old is Oklahoma's highest-ranked draft prospect this year, coming in at No. 12 on Matt Miller's latest big board. He didn't disappoint, showing off his rare combination of athleticism and body control on this end-zone catch:

This catch echoes Lamb's spectacular leaping grab at the NFL Scouting Combine that generated a round of applause from the people in attendance and gasps from the NFL Network announcers:

Lamb also showed off his hand coordination during a return drill with two footballs in the air:

After another successful workout, Lamb met with the media and was asked about potentially reuniting with his quarterback from the 2018 season:

The Arizona Cardinals own the No. 8 overall pick, leaving a strong possibility that Lamb will be on the board if that's the direction head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to go.

As for the quarterback Lamb caught passes from in 2019, Hurts had an efficient day throwing the ball on an estimated 69 attempts:

Hurts' deep ball accuracy was a mix of good and bad moments for the 2019 Heisman runner-up:

The Scouting Combine turned into a terrific showcase for Hurts, who ranked tied for first among all quarterbacks in broad jump (125"), second among all quarterbacks in the 40-yard dash (4.59 seconds) and tied for fourth in vertical jump (35").

After that showing, Miller noted that Hurts left Indianapolis in the mix to be a top-50 pick in April.

Hurts has a number of great physical traits and is coming off a strong season at Oklahoma with 3,851 passing yards and a 69.7 completion percentage.

If there's a head coach in the NFL who believes in Hurts' talent, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him come off the board early in Day 2 of the draft.

Another potential second-day pick from Oklahoma is Neville Gallimore. He is ranked No. 63 overall and the No. 9 interior defensive lineman on Miller's current big board. The Canadian Bulldozer showed off some of his raw strength on Wednesday:

Gallimore set career-highs last season with 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. His ability to disrupt the opposing team's backfield could make him a good sleeper pick in this year's class.

Given the success Oklahoma has had on the field and how well head coach Lincoln Riley has developed his talent for the next level in recent years, including 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, the school figures to have a significant presence when the draft begins on April 23.