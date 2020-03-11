Eric Dickerson, Steve McNair, Eric Crouch Highlight 2020 CFB Hall of Fame Class

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The College Football Hall of Fame will feature 19 additions as part of the 2020 class, including Eric Dickerson and Steve McNair.

Andrea Adelson of ESPN reported the news, noting the class includes two coaches, Dick Sheridan and Andy Talley, as well as 17 players who each earned first-team All-America honors.

Full 2020 Class

Florida offensive tackle Lomas Brown

Ohio State running back Keith Byars

Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch

LSU defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey

Michigan offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott

Washington State kicker Jason Hanson

Maryland linebacker E.J. Henderson

Alabama defensive end E.J. Junior

UCLA quarterback Cade McNown

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Leslie O'Neal

Virginia defensive back Anthony Poindexter

Georgia defensive end David Pollack

Minnesota defensive end Bob Stein

Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook

Houston receiver Elmo Wright

North Carolina State/Furman coach Dick Sheridan

Villanova coach Andy Talley

Dickerson and McNair are both well known for their professional careers, but each were dominant players during their time in college.

Before he was a Pro Hall of Fame running back with the Rams and Colts, Dickerson starred at SMU with 4,450 career rushing yards. He finished third in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 1982 after totaling 1,617 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for a team that went 11-0-1.

McNair won an MVP in the NFL, although he first turned heads in college at Alcorn State while winning the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year four times. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1994 despite coming from an FCS (then Division I-AA) school.

The 2020 class also includes 2001 Heisman winner Eric Crouch, who led Nebraska to the national title game after rushing for 1,115 yards while throwing for 1,510 yards.

Georgia's David Pollack earned his selection as a two-time consensus All-American and the only two-time winner of the Ted Hendricks award given to the top defensive end in the country. Pollack is an analyst for ESPN's College GameDay.