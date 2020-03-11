Report: SF Bans Gatherings of More Than 1,000 People, Including Warriors Games

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 27: A detailed view of the
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The city of San Francisco announced a ban Wednesday on gatherings of over 1,000 people, which includes home games of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kerry Crowley of the Bay Arena News Group provided a statement from mayor London Breed:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

