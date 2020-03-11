Report: SF Bans Gatherings of More Than 1,000 People, Including Warriors Games

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The city of San Francisco announced a ban Wednesday on gatherings of over 1,000 people, which includes home games of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kerry Crowley of the Bay Arena News Group provided a statement from mayor London Breed:

