Brighton Expect Arsenal Premier League Match to Go Ahead Amid Coronavirus Fears

Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion have said they expect their Premier League fixture with Arsenal to go ahead on Saturday.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Arsenal's clash with Manchester City, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

Despite the postponement, Brighton released a statement on their official website saying they expected the game against Arsenal at the Amex Stadium to take place this weekend.

"The risk is considered extremely low and Saturday’s match remains scheduled to go ahead with the self-isolation period for those players ending tomorrow," a section of the statement read. "We continue to follow government and medical advice with regard to the Coronavirus."

James McNicholas of The Athletic said he was surprised by the development:

The Gunners clash with Man City was suspended after a number of players and staff met with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who has confirmed he has contracted the virus, around the clubs' UEFA Europa League matches in late February.

Football writer Daniel Storey noted Marinakis is also the owner of Championship team Nottingham Forest:

Olympiacos are scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round of the competition after eliminating Arsenal, with an appeal from the Premier League outfit to suspend the game rejected by European football's governing body.

Olympiacos confirmed on Wednesday that all of their players have tested negative for the virus.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has led to a raft of sporting cancellations across Europe.

Already a number of high-profile leagues have made the decision to play matches behind closed doors; in Italy, the European nation with the most coronavirus cases, all sport has been suspended until April 3.

On its website, the Premier League said "all necessary measures are being taken" and the competition "currently has no plans to postpone any other matches."