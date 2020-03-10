Champions League Results 2020: Qualified Teams After Tuesday's Round-of-16 Ties

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

RB Leipzig beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Tuesday to knock last season's finalists out of the 2020 UEFA Champions League at the Red Bull Arena.

Marcel Sabitzer scored a brace in the first half, while substitute Emil Forsberg added a third late on to complete a 4-0 aggregate win and seal the Bundesliga side's progress.

Serie A club Atalanta are also through to the quarter-finals for the first time. Gian Piero Gasperini's side continued their dream run in the competition with a dramatic 4-3 win at Valencia behind closed doors.

Tuesday's Results

RB Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (RB Leipzig win 4-0 on aggregate)

Valencia 3-4 Atalanta (Atalanta win 8-4 on aggregate)

Tuesday Recap

Tottenham faced an uphill task against RB Leipzig after losing the first leg in north London 1-0 and went behind on the night with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Timo Werner's shot was blocked and onto the path of Sabitzer on the edge of the penalty area. The Austrian unleashed a powerful effort that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris got a hand to but could not keep out.

Lloris was at fault again for Leipzig's second goal midway through the first half. A mistake from Serge Aurier on the right flank allowed Angelino to cross for Sabitzer to nod past Lloris at his near post.

Darren Lewis at the Daily Mirror criticised Tottenham's defending:

Spurs, without injured attackers Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn, struggled to create chances and never looked like mounting a comeback.

Julian Nagelsmann's side created more chances after the break and sealed an impressive night's work with a low shot from Forsberg.

Elsewhere, Atalanta went through after a thrilling game at the Mestalla Stadium with no fans due to fears over the coronavirus.

The visitors took just three minutes to add to their 4-1 first-leg lead, opening the scoring from the penalty spot through Josip Ilicic after he was clipped by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Italian football writer Carlo Garganese was impressed with the Slovenian's start:

Kevin Gameiro pulled one back for Valencia, pouncing on a mistake by Jose Palomino and rounding goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to make it 1-1.



Yet Diakhaby gave away a second penalty just before half-time for handball, allowing Ilicic to score again from the spot and restore the visitors' lead.

The goals continued to flow in an entertaining second half. Gameiro powered home a cross from Ferran Torres five minutes after the restart for his second of the night.

Torres scored Valencia's third with a neat chip over goalkeeper Marco Sportiello to put the hosts ahead for the first time.

The impressive Ilicic then completed his hat-trick, cutting into the area and rifling a low shot past Cillessen after a quick break:

The 32-year-old made history by finding the top corner to make it 4-3 for Atalanta and becoming the first player to score four away from home in a Champions League knockout tie.