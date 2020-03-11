Champions League 2020: Live Stream, Odds for Wednesday's Round-of-16 Matches

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson's return to fitness makes holders Liverpool favourites to overcome a 1-0 deficit and advance past Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg.

The Reds will need Henderson's drive and tenacity, as well as Robertson's pace and eye for an assist to break down a formidable Atleti defence at Anfield on Wednesday night.

A similarly tough test awaits Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 giants set to be without midfield general Marco Verratti for the second leg against Borussia Dortmund. Les Parisiens trail 2-1 after the first leg, with two-goal hero Erling Braut Haaland the obvious man to watch for the visitors.

The game will be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes as part of the French government's response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Schedule and Viewing Info

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2/TNT

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund: 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET, BT Sport 3

Live-Stream Links: BT Sport App. B/R Live.

Odds

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid

Liverpool: -180 (bet $180 to win $100)

Atletico: +570 (bet $100 to win $570)

Draw: +285

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund

PSG: -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Dortmund: +275 (bet $100 to win $275)

Draw: +325

Odds per Caesars.

Robertson missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League, but the Scotland international's partnership with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold remains key to Liverpool's chances.

The two have combined for 19 assists in England's top flight but have been quieter in Europe. Robertson has scored one goal and Alexander-Arnold has assisted another.

Robertson explained his chances of playing, per MailOnline's Ben Nagle: "Just Friday I overstretched the hamstring, I thought I was fine but the cautious approach was fine and I'll train today."

Atleti enjoyed a lot of success in the first leg using split strikers to press Liverpool's full-backs high up the pitch. If the same thing happens again, Liverpool will lack the guile to force a breakthrough.

It could alternatively come from midfield if skipper Henderson is 100 percent. Jurgen Klopp is being coy about the 29-year-old's involvement: "Hendo is ready but if we do that, I don't know... or maybe I know and I don't say!"

Klopp did confirm goalkeeper Alisson Becker will still miss out with a hip problem. Atleti are sure to test replacement Adrian with the same aerial bombardment that worked during the first leg and led to Saul Niguez scoring following a corner.

Alvao Morata will be key to the approach, and the centre-forward was held out of training as a precaution, per AS (h/t Connor Dunn of the Liverpool Echo).

Neymar's away goal in Germany means PSG are favoured to make it through. There is no denying the attacking quality of Thomas Tuchel's squad, but Neymar and Co. need to overcome some tough history in this competition.

High-profile failings have become common for Les Parisiens, who blew commanding leads against Barcelona and Manchester United in improbable circumstances. Dortmund can pile on the misery thanks to Haaland's goals and the flair of Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has 17 assists to his credit so far this season, including two in this competition. Meanwhile, Haaland has found the net 10 times in the Champions League, twice for Dortmund and eight for Salzburg.

Cutting off the lines of supply to Dortmund's match-winners won't be easy, especially without Verratti and the injured Ander Herrera. Tuchel may well rely on the brawn and defensive nouse of Idrissa Gueye at the heart of the engine room.

Meanwhile, striker Kylian Mbappe tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News. Swanson noted how L'Equipe reported Mbappe would be tested after missing training. Mbappe's status for the game is not yet known.

If PSG at least stay even in the midfield battle, Neymar and Edinson Cavani will get the chances they need to send this club through to the last eight.