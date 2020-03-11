Ranking the NBA's Most and Least Valuable Shooters in 2019-20

0 of 11

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

As the NBA leans further and further into threes, shooting (which was already the game's most important skill) has become incredibly valuable.

Seven of the top 10 teams in effective field-goal percentage, a number that adjusts for the added value of threes, are also in the top 10 of simple rating system (point differential plus strength of schedule). Six of the top 10 in three-point attempt rate are in the top 10 in SRS.

Taking and making jumpers, especially three-point jumpers, is a recipe for success. Not only do those threes give you an extra point per make, but they also lead to less tangible benefits like spacing the floor and scrambling defenses.

Think about how much attention has to be paid to off-ball catch-and-shoot threats like JJ Redick and Duncan Robinson. Think about how many times you've seen a half-court defense implode trying to cover a Stephen Curry pick-and-roll.

The value of shooting is immense. And in 2019-20, some of the most valuable shooters have done wonders for their teams' offenses. On the other hand, those who can't shoot but insist on doing so have cost their teams plenty of points.

Here, we'll take a look at both sides of that coin.

Coach David Thorpe, Executive Director of the ProTraining Center, returns to “The Full 48 with Howard Beck” to discuss coronavirus ramifications on the league, NBA games sans fans, LA Lakers vs LA Clippers, the Houston Rockets’ trouble, Boston Celtics’ Finals chances, Kenny Atkinson and the Brooklyn Nets, and where Gregg Popovich might be next season.