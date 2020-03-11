Europa League 2020: Round-of-16 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The 2019-20 UEFA Europa League has been whittled down to 16 teams and the first legs of the second knockout round take place on Thursday.

Manchester United are among the favourites to go all the way this season, and they visit Austrian outfit LASK.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, host Getafe, who are flying high in La Liga.

One of the headline fixtures of the last-16 draw is Sevilla's clash with Roma, and they meet at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday for their first leg.

Fixtures, Predictions and TV Info (Odds)

Thursday, March 12

5:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 FC Basel (Home -170, Draw +320, Away +440), BT Sport Extra

5:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET: Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 FC Copenhagen (-135, +270, +380), BT Sport Extra

5:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET: LASK 1-1 Manchester United (+265, +230, +110), BT Sport 2

5:55 p.m. GMT/1:55 p.m. ET: Sevilla 2-2 Roma (+100, +240, +290), BT Sport ESPN

8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET: Inter Milan 1-0 Getafe (-105, +225, +335), BT Sports ESPN

8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET: Olympiacos 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (+210, +225, +135), BT Sport 2

8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET: Rangers 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen (+220, +250, +120), BT Sport 3

8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET: Wolfsburg 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (+110, +240, +260), BT Sport Extra

If United can avoid defeat on Thursday at the Linzer Stadion, they will extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games.

They have looked a much more threatening outfit in recent games, largely due to the influence of January signing Bruno Fernandes, and they will be on a huge high on Thursday after beating Manchester City in the derby:

LASK sit six points clear at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga and have a perfect record at home this season in the Europa League after comfortably beating the likes of AZ Alkmaar, PSV Eindhoven and Sporting Lisbon.

United will be a step up in quality, though, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side should look to make a fast start as an early away goal could go a long way to deciding the tie.

The Manchester giants won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2016-17 and secured UEFA Champions League football as a result.

They look increasingly well placed to qualify for next season's Champions League through the Premier League, but Solskjaer will still be aiming to get a major piece of silverware under his belt to ensure he retains the United job for the start of 2020-21.

Inter, meanwhile, were dealt a major blow to their domestic ambitions on Sunday when they lost to Juventus to fall nine points off the pace in Serie A:

A top-four spot is all but guaranteed, but manager Antonio Conte will be targeting Europa League glory so his side have something else to show for his impressive debut season in charge.

Getafe are a challenging proposition. They are fourth in La Liga and secured their spot in the Europa League last 16 by beating Ajax in the previous round.

Getafe's strength this season has been their solid defence. They have conceded only 25 goals in the Spanish top flight, fewer than 16 other sides in the division.

They may have their work cut out against Inter, though, who boast a fearsome attack headed by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez.