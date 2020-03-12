Notable CFB Players Who Could Help Their Draft Stock in 2020

0 of 10

As the most recent crop of college football talent was just poked, prodded, measured and mulled at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, it's time to examine which players returning to school can help themselves the most for the 2021 draft.

Some on this list are returning from major injuries and need to prove they haven't lost a step. Others didn't get the draft grades they wanted and are betting on themselves to make more money by boosting their on-field resumes.

Still others haven't been draft-eligible until now and need to string together another season's worth of games to add to last year's success.

Guys like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Ohio State's Justin Fields seem pretty locked into their elevated spots, and there isn't a ton of wiggle room either way.

That's not the case with plenty of others.

No matter how the players grade in workouts, how fast they are or how many reps on the bench press they do, their on-field bodies of work are vital to where they are ultimately picked.

These particular players are notable because they're draft-eligible and already have performed at a high level on the college football gridiron.

Let's take a look at 10 notable guys who will play Saturdays this year who can improve their NFL stock.