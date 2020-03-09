Emmanuel Sanders Denies 49ers Contract Talks Ahead of 2020 NFL Free Agency

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders shut down a report that the San Francisco 49ers have offered him roughly $5 million to $6 million less per year than he wanted:

Sanders also disputed the report on his Instagram story:

Sanders was traded to the 49ers by the Denver Broncos last October. The 32-year-old (33 on March 17) recorded 502 yards and three touchdowns on 36 catches across 10 regular-season games before helping the Niners make Super Bowl LIV, where they lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders' career began with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, from 2010 to '13 before he departed for the Denver Broncos from 2014 until his trade last October.

The SMU product's most statistically productive years came in Denver, where he won Super Bowl 50 in February 2016, with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2014 to '16.

The two-time Pro Bowler is slated to become an unrestricted free agent once the new league year begins on March 18. The free-agency window officially opens at 4 p.m. ET.