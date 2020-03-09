Bob Arum Rips MMA, Calls It 'Trash': 'I Don't Like It. I Don't Like to Watch It'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Bob Arum is one of the most well-known boxing promoters in history, but he's never learned to appreciate mixed martial arts.

The 88-year-old was asked for his opinion on the fellow combat sport Monday during Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (warning: NSFW language), and he didn't hold back.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's trash," Arum said. "I don't like it. I don't like to watch it."

Although he did credit UFC promoters for building a following, he noted he still personally doesn't like watching MMA.

"I'm not going to say that this is a sport that I love, because I don't," Arum added. "It really does nothing for me."

