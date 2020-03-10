Champions League 2020: Live Stream, Odds for Tuesday's Round of 16 Fixtures

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Last season's finalists Tottenham Hotspur face a tough task to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, as they head to RB Leipzig trailing 1-0 from the first leg in north London.

Jose Mourinho's side are also without injured forwards Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn and face a home team on a run of seven games without defeat.

Elsewhere, Atalanta will be expected to continue their memorable debut in Europe's elite competition by knocking La Liga side Valencia out of the competition.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team take a 4-1 lead to Mestalla for the game which will be played behind closed doors in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Tuesday's Fixtures (both games kick off at 8 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET)

Valencia vs. Atalanta

RB Leipzig vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Match Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace)

Valencia 9-5, Draw 14-5, Atalanta 13-10

RB Leipzig 5-9, Draw 31-9, Tottenham 9-2

Live Stream

A live stream for both matches is available via the BT Sport website in the United Kingdom. Viewers in the United States can stream the action via B/R Live.

Tuesday Preview

Timo Werner's penalty was the difference between Tottenham and RB Leipzig in the first leg and has given the Bundesliga side the advantage heading into the return fixture.

The German team might have had more goals but for an impressive performance from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris:

Manager Julian Nagelsmann told reporters on Monday he expects top scorer Werner to shake off a thigh injury and start the game against Tottenham.

Werner has been in superb form in 2019-20 at home and in Europe. He has scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga appearances and four in seven Champions League games.

Squawka Football highlighted how impressive he's been since joining from Stuttgart in 2016:

In contrast Tottenham are struggling for goals due to injuries to key players and will look to Lucas Moura and Dele Alli to provide the cutting edge in attack on Tuesday.

The Brazilian has a good record away from home in Europe's top competition:

Yet Spurs head into the match on a five-game winless run, and it's difficult to see them turning this tie around without topscorers Kane and Son.

Meanwhile, Atalanta look in good shape to make it through to the quarter-finals for the first time in the club's history.

The Italian club, who lost their first three group games, have been the tournament's surprise package and have enjoyed a fairytale European campaign.

Gasperini has said his team still need to score on Tuesday at Mestalla despite winning the first leg against Valencia 4-1, per UEFA.

"Of course, the first leg result will boost our confidence. We need to score at Valencia, as well as stay focused and defend well, though. A psychological aspect of our game that we are working on is to maintain a good performance, because we seem to get comfortable and assume the job is done when it really is not. The team were great in the first leg, but I will not celebrate until the second leg is over."

Denis Cheryshev's goal at the San Siro will offer Valencia slim hope that they can pull off a dramatic comeback and progress:

Yet Valencia will need to go for goals on Tuesday which could play straight into Atalanta's hands. The free-scoring Italians have netted 70 times in Serie A already this season and hit seven away at Lecce last time out.